The CDC released a statement telling consumers to not eat Jif peanut butter and to throw it away immediately because of a Salmonella outbreak.

So far there have been 14 confirmed illnesses, and 2 hospitalizations across 12 states. Lot code numbers between 1274425 through 2140425, with “425” at the end of the first 7 numbers are the products affected. Peanut butter is known to have a long shelf life so make sure to check your products immediately. Be sure to sanitize the areas the can may have come in contact with.

From CDC.gov, “Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria. Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.”

It is recommended to call your health care provider if you experience any of these symptoms after coming in contact with Jif brand peanut butter.