CAVA Opens Second Murfreesboro Location

CAVA opened its second Murfreesboro location on Friday, December 13, at 2961 S. Church St., part of the new South Boro retail center.

The fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant began daily operations at 10:45am, offering service until 10:00pm.

CAVA is known for its customizable Mediterranean bowls, salads, and pitas featuring fresh ingredients including grilled meats, falafel, house-made dips, and signature sauces.

The new location marked CAVA’s continued expansion in the Middle Tennessee market, offering Murfreesboro residents a second convenient location to enjoy their fresh Mediterranean cuisine.

