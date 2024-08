Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a home in the 900 block of Greenhill Street around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Smoke was visible as the fire crews arrived. Firefighters rescued two cats from the burning home.

No one was injured as the fire was quickly extinguished.

The damage is significant to the home, so the family is unable to stay in the residence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office.

