City Manager Craig Tindall has named Cathy Smith as Director of Purchasing for the City of Murfreesboro. As the principal procurement official, Smith reports directly to Assistant City Manager Gary Whitaker and the City Manager. Smith, who was appointed interim director after the retirement of Paul Boyer, is responsible for the purchase of all quality equipment, services, and supplies in compliance with state laws and procurement policies.

Smith accepted the appointment after serving as executive assistant for the City Manager and has worked as a Planning Department Administrative Assistant and more recently Legal Assistant for the City of Murfreesboro for more than fourteen years. Her prior experience includes buying and purchasing in the private sector and working in finance for Rutherford County Schools.

“With her previous experience and institutional knowledge, we are pleased to promote Cathy Smith to Purchasing Director to help oversee and guide the City of Murfreesboro procurement needs,” said City Manager Craig Tindall. “Managing cost-efficient purchases is effective for the City’s many vendors and for taxpayers to understand that procurement is conducted under compliance with state laws. The goal of our full-fledged Purchasing Department is to continue to maintain efficiency and effectiveness in citywide purchasing.”

As previously operated, Smith will serve as procurement advisor to the administration and recommend policies to the City Attorney and City Council. Smith holds a B.S. from Middle Tennessee State University.

Smith replaces Paul Boyer, who served as Purchasing Director from June 2016 until his retirement from the City in September.

