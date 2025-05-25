Cary Elwes to Bring The Princess Bride to TPAC

Grab your cloak, ready your sword, and prepare for a night of adventure as Tennessee Performing Arts Center® presents THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH CARY ELWES. This one-of-a-kind event brings the magic of the cult classic film to life on stage. Fans will relive the romance, comedy, and swashbuckling charm of the beloved movie on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in Jackson Hall. Join Cary Elwes (Westley) for a screening of the beloved film The Princess Bride, followed by a live, moderated conversation where Elwes reveals behind-the-scenes stories and shares never-before-heard tales from the making of this cinematic classic.

Tickets for THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH CARY ELWES are on sale at TPAC.ORG, by phone at 615-782-4040 and in person at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Patrons are encouraged to have tickets delivered to the TPAC Concierge App.

Since its release in 1987, The Princess Bride has captivated audiences with its charm, wit, and unforgettable characters. Now, fans can journey back to the lands of Florin and Guilder for an evening filled with laughter, nostalgia, and stories of inconceivable antics on and off the set.

In addition to his role as the dashing Westley, Elwes has starred in a wide range of iconic films and shows including Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Saw, Twister, Liar, Liar, Stranger Things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.

A limited number of VIP packages are available and include premium seating, a post-show meet-and-greet with Cary Elwes, and a signed copy of his best-selling memoir As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride.

