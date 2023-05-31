Carrie Underwood Added as Special Guest for Guns N’ Roses Nashville Concert

Guns N’ Roses announced on social media they added new shows to their World Tour.

The band previously announced a show in Nashville at Geodis Park . Today, they announced a special guest, Carrie Underwood will open for the band in August.

Underwood performed with Axl Rose at Stagecoach in 2022, then again on her recent tour stop in LA. She’s been a longtime fan of the band and often will have one of Guns N Roses songs in her setlist.

In a social media post regarding the new announcement, Underwood shared, “SO ready for this! I’m joining @gunsnroses for select dates on their North American Tour in August and I CANNOT WAIT!!”

Other special guests on the tour will include The Pretenders, Dirty Honey, The Warning, and Alice in Chains.

Find tickets here to the show at Geodis Park.