Arrington Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a call of a vehicle reportedly hanging off a bridge on I-840 just before midnight on April 2, 2023.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle high centered and mounted on top of a guardrail with roll over damage.

The vehicle was found to be unoccupied when Williamson County 911 dispatchers were able to advise that the driver was in a passerby’s vehicle.

The driver did not sustain serious injuries.