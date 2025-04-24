Car Catches Fire at Goodwill Donation Center

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue (MFRD) crews responded to a vehicle fire at the Goodwill Donation Center on Thompson Lane Wednesday.

Engine 7 was first on the scene and found a car fully engulfed in flames under the store’s canopy. Thanks to a fast response, firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and successfully prevented it from spreading to the nearby building.

The fire did cause damage to two donation bins, some plastic light covers and resulted in light smoke damage to the canopy ceiling. No other vehicles were impacted, and no injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

