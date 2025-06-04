Murfreesboro Police Investigating Car Burglaries and Vehicle Theft at Memorial Blvd Complex

June 4, 2025 – MPD detectives are investigating a case where three cars were broken into, and a 2011 Kia Forte was stolen.

All the vehicles were unlocked. This occurred at an apartment complex on Memorial Blvd. on May 28.

Surveillance video from that night shows two individuals wearing all black with backpacks in the parking lot around the time of the break-ins. Detectives would like to speak to them as persons of interest.

If you know who they are, please contact Detective Gonzalez at 629-201-5638.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1717654069112519

