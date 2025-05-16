Car Buglary Suspects Sought in Murfreesboro

May 16, 2025 – Detectives are actively investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in the Old Fort Parkway – Franklin Road area on the westside of Murfreesboro between May 7 through May 10.

Several debit cards, credit cards and other items were stolen. The individuals in the photos were seen driving a four-door sedan, which could possibly be stolen.

Detectives are seeking assistance in identifying the two. If you recognize them, contact Detective Jamison at 629-201-5581.

