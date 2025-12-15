Capture Holiday Magic at the Photos with the Grinch and Cookies Decorating Event at Oflow

Don’t be a Grinch! Go to OFLOW (115 N Maple St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130) for Photos with the Grinch and Cookies Decorating and decorate a cookie for $5, or 3 for $10.

OFLOW provides all the candies, sprinkles, and icing, and does the cleanup. If you are nice, you can get a photo with the Grinch. Bonus points with the Grinch if you show him your cookie!

The family-friendly event for all ages runs from 10 am to 2 pm every Saturday in December, leading up to Christmas. If you purchase 3 cookies for $10, you will get a chance to enter a raffle for a Grinch metal tumbler!

