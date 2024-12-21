Caption by Hyatt Opens in the Gulch

Caption by Hyatt Downtown Nashville – The Gulch is now open in the bustling Gulch neighborhood of downtown Nashville, nestled between downtown Nashville and the West End and steps from famed Broadway Street, offering easy access to the city’s best retail shops, restaurants, bars and live entertainment. Developed through a partnership between New Orleans-based real estate firm HRI Hospitality and Nashville-based C. B. Ragland Company, the hotel features 210 rooms with 2,200 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, a spacious fitness center and flexible common spaces for working, socializing and hosting small events. It also boasts Café Between, an all-day coffee and cocktail lounge welcoming guests and locals. The hotel will be managed by HRI Lodging, LLC.

Caption by Hyatt Downtown Nashville – The Gulch provides guests with an immersive experience into the city’s lively culture and music and serves as a gravity-point for exploring Nashville. Steeped in rich history that flows through its industrial inspired design, cuisine, and close-knit community, the property radiates a warm and welcoming atmosphere, offering visitors authentic connection. Beyond Nashville, the Caption by Hyatt brand has grown this year with two openings across the globe in Osaka, Japan and Shanghai, China, plus the brand broke ground in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Hyatt is continuing to expand the brand across the globe with anticipated openings in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

“We’re thrilled to open the doors of Caption by Hyatt Downtown Nashville and invite guests, Nashville residents, and World of Hyatt members to experience this vibrant property,” said Brian Kent, general manager, Caption by Hyatt Downtown Nashville – The Gulch. “Whether you’re here for business or leisure, this one-of-a-kind hotel captures the essence of Music City, providing guests with unforgettable experiences rooted in local culture.”

Michael Coolidge, Chief Investment and Development Officer of HRI Hospitality, shares, “HRI is thrilled to open the second Caption by Hyatt hotel in the U.S. and play a pivotal role in the growth of this select-service upscale brand. The Caption by Hyatt brand brings a fresh design perspective and unique food and beverage offerings to the heart of Nashville’s Gulch district. We look forward to collaborating with Hyatt to continue growing this exciting brand together.”

Guestrooms & Amenities

Near many of the city’s local landmarks, Caption by Hyatt Downtown Nashville –The Gulch caters to a variety of travelers, from individuals and families to locals and meeting groups, design enthusiasts, and everything in between.

The property’s 210 stylish guestrooms are accented with bold pops of color and Nashville-inspired décor, thoughtfully paying homage to the rich history of the Gulch neighborhood, a former industrial and railroad hub now transformed into a modern destination with the city’s top restaurants and shopping. The design celebrates this heritage with numerous railroad-inspired elements throughout the property, referencing the active train yard behind the hotel.

In the guestrooms, headboard murals are inspired by train yards, while the corridor walls feature large sketch-style drawings of trains. Even the stenciled room numbers are a nod to boxcar numbering. Meeting rooms are named after rail industry terms, and several curated art pieces throughout the property incorporate railway motifs. On the first floor, the entry art installation weaves together train imagery and lyrics from iconic train songs, offering guests a warm and culturally rich welcome.

The hotel’s furniture offers comfortable and flexible accommodations with warm, vintage inspired leather sofas, modern hardwood floors, dark wood worktables, vibrant pillows and accent chairs, and decorative murals throughout. Guest bathrooms feature front lit mirrors, upgraded vanities and step-in showers, enhanced with sleek glass doors. Aligned with a goal of offering more sustainable options, Caption by Hyatt bathrooms feature large format products from Apotheke, a plant-based amenity program. Managing single-use packaging and plastic products is an important part of the hotel’s waste reduction strategy. The thoughtfully designed guestrooms’ distinctive charm is elevated by practical amenities such as flat screen TVs, plush linens, blackout curtains, coffee makers, a mini fridge and more, all completed by stunning city views. As a Caption by Hyatt property, guests will interact with a variety of technological enhancements throughout their stay including a seamless self-service check-in experience at kiosks in the lobby, digital keys and TV streaming within guestrooms.

Social Space and Dining

Café Between is the hotel’s all-day café and cocktail lounge. The café space celebrates this legacy while embracing a vision of modern connectivity, fostering meaningful connections between hotel guests and locals alike. The Nashville community is invited to enjoy the space and make it their own, embracing the programming, music, and events in the space. With cozy lounge sofas, stylish bar seating, and versatile dining seating, the café offers a variety of arrangements to suit any occasion, whether meeting friends or enjoying a quiet moment alone. Connections are forged, and experiences are shared as the vibrant energy of conversations flows seamlessly across meals, coffee, and cocktails. Café Between serves as a dynamic meeting point where work transitions into relaxation, a night out leads back home, or the morning coffee ritual begins. Throughout the day, the space adapts to the rhythm of its guests, offering everything from a hot cup of joe at 8 AM and refreshing matcha latte at 3 PM to a classic Negroni at 5:30 PM.

Creative Meetings and Events

Caption by Hyatt Downtown Nashville – The Gulch offers 2,200 square feet of indoor and outdoor flexible meeting and event space. Featuring a warm and inviting color palette, meeting groups enjoy a lively space with an industrial, playful interior inspired by the spirit of the neighborhood’s railroad history – rugged and practical yet innovative. The contrast of natural wood and copper finishes with playful colors and bold patterns bridges the past and present, sparking a sense of curiosity in every guest.

Offering four distinct and adaptable spaces, groups can select from an elevated boardroom, two spacious and customizable meeting rooms with large windows and a photo-worthy outdoor terrace that provides views of the neighborhood, ideal for receptions and cocktail events. Catering experts are available for all events to help keep guests engaged and satisfied.

Sustainability Efforts

Caption by Hyatt Downtown Nashville – The Gulch is committed to integrating sustainability-focused practices into its operations, exemplified by its state-of-the-art rainwater harvesting system. This innovative system captures, filters, disinfects, and distributes rainwater collected from the hotel’s rooftop, significantly reducing water waste. Designed with advanced features such as a multi-stage filtration system, UV disinfection, and tank level monitoring, it is designed to ensure efficient water usage. By implementing this cutting-edge technology, the hotel enhances its role as a responsible community member in Nashville.

World of Hyatt Members Save More

To celebrate the Grand Opening of Caption by Hyatt Downtown Nashville – The Gulch, World of Hyatt members can save up to 25%, while non-members enjoy 20% savings until March 10, 2025, for stays now through May 31, 2025. Book now for a limited time to take advantage of this offer. Visit the hotel’s website at: www.captionbyhyattdowntownnashvillethegulch.com.

