Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza Is Coming to Taco Bell

Taco Bell is putting a new spin on one of its most iconic menu items. The Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza arrives nationwide on May 21, 2026, combining slow-roasted Cantina Chicken with the crispy, layered Mexican Pizza fans have loved for years. Taco Bell Rewards Members get early access starting May 19 through the Taco Bell app, giving them a two-day head start before the general launch. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza?

The Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza takes the classic Mexican Pizza foundation and builds on it with new ingredients and flavors. Between the signature crispy tortilla shells, the item layers slow-roasted Cantina Chicken, black beans, green chile sauce, and a three-cheese blend. It’s finished with shredded purple cabbage and pico de gallo, adding color and texture to the fan-favorite format. The Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza is priced at $6.49.

What Is the New Jalapeño Citrus Salsa?

Alongside the new pizza, Taco Bell is debuting the Jalapeño Citrus Salsa Sauce Packet for a limited time. Made with bright citrus, real red jalapeños, and guajillo chiles, it delivers a sweet and spicy flavor profile. The Jalapeño Citrus Salsa and Avocado Verde Salsa are both included with every Cantina Chicken menu item, or available à la carte for $0.20 each.

How Do Taco Bell Rewards Members Get Early Access?

Taco Bell Rewards Members can try the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza on May 19 and May 20, 2026, through the Taco Bell app at participating U.S. locations while supplies last. Members must be registered and logged in to access the early offer. The standard terms and conditions apply via tacobell.com/terms.

When Does the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza Go Nationwide?

The Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza goes on sale at Taco Bell locations across the United States on May 21, 2026. The item is available for a limited time, so availability may vary by location. Fans can download the Taco Bell app to track exclusive offers and follow @tacobell for updates.

Is This the Only New Mexican Pizza Coming?

Taco Bell has indicated the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza is just the beginning of what’s next for the Mexican Pizza lineup. The brand first previewed the item at its Live Más LIVE event and has signaled additional Mexican Pizza innovations are still ahead, though no further details have been announced.

Source: Restaurant News

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