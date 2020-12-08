Cannonsburgh Village will be transformed into a Christmas Village, and the community is invited to visit. The free event begins Friday, December 4 and will run Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday nights through December 20.

“We’re happy to offer this experience to the Murfreesboro community at no charge,” said Nate Williams, Director of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation. “Riding around looking at Christmas decorations has always been a fun tradition for many families, and this year we’re all looking for safe activities.”

Visitors will remain in their vehicles to view the light displays.

Dates: Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, Dec. 4-6, Dec. 11-13, Dec. 18-20

Time: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Location: 312 S. Front Street, Murfreesboro

