Can-Am Derby: A Wild New Powersports Event Comes to Murfreesboro

Can-Am is thrilled to announce an all-new race event – the Can-Am Derby – that’s coming to Murfreesboro, TN, on November 8, 2025.

This one-of-a-kind race will put professional racers and ag specialists head-to-head on an obstacle-filled track that’s designed to test the limits of man and machine. 100 spectator spots are still available for off-road enthusiasts who would like to experience a day packed with action, enjoy live country music and Southern BBQ from Fatguy Southern Kitchen. The event is free and pre-registration is required online here.

The all-star list of drivers includes X-Games gold medalist Leticia Bufoni, street racing legend Dave Comstock, the new face of electric racing Ellis Spiezia, and David Ostapiw, the ultimate Canadian off-road enthusiast, with more names to be revealed at the event. These racers will face off with ranchers Cody and Erica Archie of Bar 7 Ranch, Salvador Palazuelos from Mexico, French brothers Bastien and Étienne, and Texas cowboy Tucker Brown, to name a few. The event will be hosted by Dale Brisby, the rodeo world’s most entertaining outlaw, known for his sharp wit and love of all things cowboy.

The drivers will compete in the new 2026 Can-Am Defender HD11. Known for its versatility, toughness and workhorse capabilities, the Defender will be put to the test on a course that features a mix of challenging terrain and real-world work tasks.

Designed and built by Nitro Circus’ Hubert Rowland, the course features unique challenges including mud holes, hay bale slalom, a reinvented tractor pull and more. Every obstacle is designed to push the limits of the Defender’s new triple-cylinder HD11 engine, redesigned chassis and advanced suspension.

This event isn’t just about racing, it’s about celebrating grit, determination, and toughness that farming and powersports share. Can-Am knows that every day on a farm or ranch is a race, against time, the weather, and the next unpredictable chore. This event puts that spirit front and center, elevating it into a whole new kind of experience.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Time: 11:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Live music: Ryan Charles and The Band Loula

Fee: Free

How: Online pre-registration required

