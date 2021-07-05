By KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT

Rutherford County Schools

A recent update to the admissions policy will offer all applicants an equitable opportunity to attend Homer Pittard Campus School regardless of birthday.

Rutherford County Schools’ agreement with Middle Tennessee State University was updated and unanimously supported by the Rutherford County School Board in June. The new agreement — a collaboration between Campus School Principal Dr. Sherry King and MTSU — updates the admission policy “to better mirror” other choice schools in the district and will incorporate past amendments to the original 2006 agreement.

The new application window for Campus School is Dec. 1 through Jan. 31 each year.

Under the previous admission policy, families could apply beginning on the fourth birthday of their child. Under the new policy, families can apply during the application window and then applications for admission will be selected at random.

“All applications will have an equitable opportunity regardless of birth date to fill a vacancy based on random selection,” King said. “Siblings of enrolled students will still receive sibling priority.”

There will be no waiting list as applicants will be randomly selected to fill vacancies.

The updated admissions policy goes into effect for the 2022-2023 school year and will remain effective for the next five years.

Families who have already applied for the 2022-2023 school year will need to reapply during the open enrollment period.

“We are excited to streamline the process by eliminating the need for parents to come to the school to pick up an application, complete it and then return it to the school with copies of supporting documents,” King said. “Instead, the application will be completed online. Parents will no longer have to provide copies of a proof of residency or the child’s birth certificate to apply. Documents will be required upon admission acceptance instead.”

