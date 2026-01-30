Camp Marymount Opens Emergency Shelter In Fairview

Camp Marymount has opened its gates to serve as an emergency shelter for community members in need.

The shelter is located at 1318 Fairview Boulevard East in Fairview. Camp officials say they are grateful their staff is safe and honored to support the community during this time.

Anyone who needs a safe place, or knows someone who does, is encouraged to contact Oliver Arney at 615-495-1546 or reach out to any Camp Marymount staff member.

Camp leaders also ask for prayers for everyone affected and for those responding with care and compassion.

