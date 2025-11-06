Camp Caverns Returns for Summer 2026 with Underground Adventures at The Caverns

Word continues to spread about Camp Caverns, the boutique summer camp for kids ages 8–13, held at The Caverns at the foot of the scenic Cumberland Plateau. After nearly selling out its first year and filling every session since, registration is now open for Camp Caverns’ two week-long sessions in June 2026.

“Our biggest asset is that we’re a ‘boutique’ summer camp,” says Camp Caverns Director Jen Mayo. “Because of our low 4:1 camper-to-counselor ratio, we’re able to give individual attention to every child. Campers are so much more than just a number—not only will we know every name, but we’ll also know their favorite color, song, and whether they’re scared of the dark. We truly become a family.”

Centered around The Caverns, known worldwide as both a world-class music venue and an awe-inspiring caving destination, campers spend the week exploring underground passages, hiking forest trails, ziplining, paddleboarding, and even axe-throwing, all while developing confidence, independence, and problem-solving skills.

Campers stay in luxury, climate-controlled yurts within The Caverns’ secluded yurt village. The intentionally small camp size—with just 40 campers per session and a 4:1 camper-to-counselor ratio—creates a close-knit community where every child receives personal attention.

Every meal is prepared by local caterers, with vegetarian options available daily, providing wholesome and varied fare to keep campers energized throughout their week.

Flexible payment plans are available. After a $225 non-refundable registration fee and down payment, families can spread the remaining balance into manageable monthly payments. From now through Christmas Day, parents can save 10% on camp tuition using promo code CAMP4XMAS.

With enrollment limited to only 40 campers per session, early registration is highly recommended; last year’s sessions sold out well in advance.

Applications are also open for the Counselors-In-Training (CIT) program, which offers 14–to 17–year–olds the opportunity to develop leadership skills by assisting younger campers through daily activities.

To learn more about Camp Caverns’ day-by-day activities and register, visit CampCaverns.com.

