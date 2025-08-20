Cam Announces Slow Down Tour Stop in Nashville

Cam has announced a headline tour dubbed The Slow Down Tour. The US dates kick off on October 20th. Cam’s hometown show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on October 26th will be a special night as it marks her third time headlining the beloved venue, where she first took the stage as an opener for Harry Styles. Pre-sales for The Slow Down Tour begin Wednesday, August 20th, with general on-sale starting this Friday, August 22nd, at 10am local. Limited VIP packages will be available. Full tour routing is included below. For tickets and more information, please visit: Camcountry.com.

About the tour Cam comments, “Alright sweet friends, I’m traveling through the US and Europe to bring you this beautiful and raw album along with the hits to dance and cry to. And as always there will be some belly laughs in between because in my family, we heal by making a punchline out of everything.”

Cam’s new full-length release, All Things Light, arrived in July. All Things Light is available now on all streaming platforms.

All Things Light was announced in June alongside “Turns Out That I Am God,” a spellbinding opener paired with a stunning James Mackel-directed video. The album also includes previously released singles including “Alchemy,” which was hailed by People as “magical” and “genre-bending,” as well as her recent single “Everblue,” a heavy-hearted stunner that Cam sums up as “peak sad girl.” Alongside the album’s release, Cam shared two additional James Mackel directed (Doechii, Tyler Childers, FKA Twigs) music videos for “Slow Down” and “Hallelujah”, now streaming on Cam’s official YouTube channel HERE.

This year marks the 10 year anniversary of Cam’s major-label debut, Untamed, via RCA Records. The album featured the 4x platinum hit single “Burning House,” which earned Cam her first GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Solo Performance and remains one of the best-selling country songs by a female solo artist since its release.

