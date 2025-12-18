California Pizza Kitchen Changes Hands

Consortium Brand Partners (“CBP”), a consumer brand investment platform, together with Eldridge Industries, Aurify Brands, and Convive Brands, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire California Pizza Kitchen (or “CPK”), the pioneering casual dining restaurant chain. Convive Brands, an investment and operations platform of high-quality restaurant concepts, will direct global operations and serve as master franchisor for all CPK restaurants worldwide. Jon Weber, Chief Executive Officer of Convive Brands, will serve as CEO of the CPK restaurant group, overseeing all restaurant operations globally. Bain Capital Credit is supporting the acquisition with a debt and equity investment. The transaction will close in December 2025.

Under CBP’s ownership and Convive Brands’ operational leadership, CPK is poised for a new era of growth, leveraging its strong brand equity, global recognition, and recent operating momentum. The partnership will build on CPK’s recent success – including same-store sales growth in 2025 that outpaced the broader industry – by accelerating domestic and international franchise expansion, extending the CPK brand into new product categories, and enhancing its presence across both restaurants and retail through strategic initiatives.

Founded in 1985 in Beverly Hills, California Pizza Kitchen established itself as a category trailblazer in casual dining, introducing consumers to a distinctive, California-inspired approach to pizzas, salads, pastas, and desserts. Four decades later, the brand remains a household name with strong consumer loyalty, a standout culinary offering, and a track record of adapting thoughtfully to serve guests better.

Today, CPK’s global footprint includes more than 120 restaurants in 10 countries, along with a rapidly expanding consumer packaged goods (CPG) business featuring frozen pizzas and other products available in more than 10,000 major grocery retailers nationwide and across the globe. The brand has also recently launched and successfully piloted an innovative pizza vending machine concept, bringing triple-heated freshly baked CPK pizzas to airports, campuses, and entertainment venues — a sign of its continued spirit of culinary innovation and convenience.

“California Pizza Kitchen is an iconic American brand that has inspired generations of fans through creativity, flavor, and innovation,” said Jonathan Greller, President and Co-founder of Consortium Brand Partners. “We are thrilled to partner with Eldridge Industries, Aurify Brands, and Convive Brands to build on CPK’s rich heritage by expanding its global restaurant footprint, growing its grocery presence, and exploring new product categories that celebrate California creativity and flavor.”

“California Pizza Kitchen is a brand with a remarkable history and an even brighter future,” said Jon Weber, CEO of Convive Brands. “As we look to realize its exceptional potential, our focus remains on honoring CPK’s legacy, empowering the teams who drive its success every day, and welcoming the next generation of guests to experience the flavors and hospitality that will continue to set it apart.”

This transaction marks CBP’s fourth acquisition, following strategic investments in category-defining consumer brands including Jonathan Adler®, Draper James®, and Outdoor Voices®. The acquisition of California Pizza Kitchen further diversifies CBP’s portfolio, expanding its reach into the food, beverage, and hospitality sectors. The move underscores CBP’s commitment to partnering with established brands that possess strong consumer affinity and scalable growth potential.

Aurify Brands served as an advisor on the transaction. Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal counsel to CBP. Reed Smith LLP served as legal counsel to Eldridge Industries and Convive Brands.

About California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is a global restaurant brand known for its imaginative California-style cuisine. Founded in 1985 in Beverly Hills, CPK introduced diners to the Original BBQ Chicken Pizza and an inventive menu built around fresh, high-quality ingredients and bold flavors. Today, CPK operates more than 120 restaurants in 10 countries and offers a popular line of frozen pizzas and other products sold in grocery stores nationwide. Learn more at CPK.com .

About Consortium Brand Partners

Consortium Brand Partners is a consumer-focused investment manager dedicated to acquiring and amplifying high-potential brands known for great products rooted in a strong ethos and powerful story. Built by business leaders who leverage deep category and operational insight with years of experience investing in and managing some of the strongest global brands and diverse teams across various consumer sectors. Backed by strategic and institutional limited partners, the firm partners with successful brands to unlock value and scale through consumer engagement, category growth, and global expansion. For more information, visit ConsortiumBrandPartners.com .

About Convive Brands

Convive Brands is a New York City based multi-brand restaurant operations and investment platform. As part of the Eldridge Industries portfolio, Convive Brands builds and stewards exceptional restaurant brands in various categories, including Le Pain Quotidien US and The Little Beet. Convive Brands’ investment thesis centers on operational fundamentals: fostering great teams, building sustainable systems and infrastructure, and executing excellently every day in every restaurant. Learn more at ConviveBrands.com .

Source: Restaurant News

