Cajun Steamer’s New Menu Items to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October 2, 2024 – Cajun Steamer , the beloved Cajun and Creole concept, is debuting three new, limited-time menu items this October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In partnership with Susan G. Komen through the month of October, Cajun Steamer will donate a portion of the sales from these items in support of the nonprofit’s core pillars — breast cancer awareness, advocacy, research and patient support.

This month’s offers, featuring two refreshing cocktails, promises to elevate any night out while supporting the fight to knock out breast cancer:

The Tata-Tini — This pink martini is made with premium vodka. The elegant yet fun drink embodies the spirit of the cause, with its eye-catching color representing breast cancer awareness.

— This pink martini is made with premium vodka. The elegant yet fun drink embodies the spirit of the cause, with its eye-catching color representing breast cancer awareness. The Perky Pair — Inspired by the classic Long Island Iced Tea, this cocktail is muddled with a beach tea twist, which results in a pink glow in support of Susan G. Komen®’s mission of saving lives.

Rounding out the new offerings is the Oktoberfest Burger, a savory delight served on a toasted pretzel bun. This burger features two juicy smash patties, crispy fried jalapeño peppers, crunchy onion straws and bacon, all topped with rich beer cheese — a perfect fusion of American and German flavors.

For every Tata-Tini and Perky Pair sold, Cajun Steamer will donate $3 to Susan G. Komen. For each Oktoberfest Burger purchased, $1 will be donated.

Breast cancer remains a pressing issue, with 1 in 8 women in the U.S. facing a diagnosis in their lifetime. It is the most common cancer among women in the U.S., accounting for 32% of newly diagnosed cancers. Approximately every two minutes, one case of breast cancer is diagnosed.

Join Cajun Steamer this October to indulge in these exciting new menu items while supporting a vital cause. To learn more about Cajun Steamer and Susan G. Komen, visit CajunSteamer.com and Komen.org

