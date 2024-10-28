Cajun Steamer Debuting Limited-Time Menu Items in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Cajun Steamer, the beloved Cajun and Creole concept, is debuting three new, limited-time menu items this October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In partnership with Susan G. Komen through the month of October, Cajun Steamer will donate a portion of the sales from these items in support of the nonprofit’s core pillars — breast cancer awareness, advocacy, research and patient support.

This month’s offers, featuring two refreshing cocktails, promises to elevate any night out while supporting the fight to knock out breast cancer:

The Tata-Tini — This pink martini is made with premium vodka. The elegant yet fun drink embodies the spirit of the cause, with its eye-catching color representing breast cancer awareness.

The Perky Pair — Inspired by the classic Long Island Iced Tea, this cocktail is muddled with a beach tea twist, which results in a pink glow in support of Susan G. Komen®’s mission of saving lives.

Rounding out the new offerings is the Oktoberfest Burger, a savory delight served on a toasted pretzel bun. This burger features two juicy smash patties, crispy fried jalapeño peppers, crunchy onion straws and bacon, all topped with rich beer cheese — a perfect fusion of American and German flavors.

“October is a reminder to all of us that we have to work together in this fight — we’re proud to partner with Susan G. Komen to do our part,” said Mike Turner, President and COO of Cajun Steamer.

For every Tata-Tini and Perky Pair sold, Cajun Steamer will donate $3 to Susan G. Komen. For each Oktoberfest Burger purchased, $1 will be donated.

Breast cancer remains a pressing issue, with 1 in 8 women in the U.S. facing a diagnosis in their lifetime. It is the most common cancer among women in the U.S., accounting for 32% of newly diagnosed cancers. Approximately every two minutes, one case of breast cancer is diagnosed.

“Cajun Steamer’s history of creativity and innovation doesn’t stop at their delicious food; it extends to their culture of giving back to their communities in need,” said Joshua Daniel, executive director at Susan G. Komen. “They are committed to helping Komen in our continued efforts to end breast cancer for all and raise critical funds for research and patient care services. We look forward to continuing this partnership and getting closer to ending breast cancer for all.”

Join Cajun Steamer this October to indulge in these exciting new menu items while supporting a vital cause. To learn more about Cajun Steamer and Susan G. Komen, visit CajunSteamer.com.

