Cajun Steamer in Murfreesboro Closes

The Cajun and Creole restaurant, Cajun Steamer, has closed its Murfreesboro location.

The Facebook group New Stores in Murfreesboro shared a photo of a note that was placed on the restaurant door alerting diners to the closure. It stated, “To our valued guests and community, after careful and deliberate consideration, Cajun Steamer Mufreesboro has permanently closed. We are deeply grateful for the support and loyalty you have shown us over the years. It has been an honor to serve the Murfreesboro community, and we are proud of the memories and connections made along the way.”

Google also confirms the restaurant’s closure and the website no longer allows orders to be placed for the Murfreesboro location.

Two other Cajun Steamer locations remain open in Franklin at 1175 Meridian Boulevard, Suite 108 and Hendersonville at 185 Indian Lake Boulevard.

