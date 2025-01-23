Cajun Steamer Brings Mardi Gras Magic to Your Table

Cajun Steamer invites fans to “Let the Good Times Steam Roll” this Mardi Gras season with festive new menu offerings, limited-edition merchandise and specialty beverages with a modern twist on tradition — bringing the vibrant spirit of the Bayou State straight to your neighborhood. Celebrate the most colorful time of the year with indulgent Cajun and Creole flavors, one-of-a-kind souvenirs and a risqué sense of fun.

The go-to spot for authentic Cajun fare is introducing new flavors to its menu with Menage-a-Craw, known as The Ultimate Cajun Trio. This indulgent dish layers crawfish cornbread, crawfish étouffée and fried crawfish tails for a show-stopping experience. Guests can also indulge in Crawfish Boil Soup, a cozy creation offered in cup or bowl sizes. For an ultimate Mardi Gras vibe, guests are encouraged to pair this soup with the iconic Hurricane cocktail. Another New Orleans staple, Beignet Bites, are bite-sized treats offered year-round — during Mardi Gras, sprinkled with radiant purple, green and gold powdered sugar — and are perfect for sharing with friends or family.

To complement these flavors, Cajun Steamer introduces an array of festive cocktails, including the classic Hurricane served in branded hurricane glasses, featuring fruity garnishes like orange slices and cherries. For a more spirited twist, guests can upgrade to the Category 5 Hurricane with a 151-proof liquor topper for extra impact. Adding to the decadent offerings, the NEW Frozen King Cake Bushwhacker. This indulgent cocktail layers rich, creamy flavors with hints of warm cinnamon and sweet vanilla, reminiscent of a traditional King Cake. Blended to a silky smooth consistency, it’s crowned with festive sprinkles in the signature purple, green and gold.

The beloved Cajun brand will also offer its limited-edition merchandise, including Mardi Gras T-shirts with cheeky designs like “Let the Good Times Steam Roll” and “All About That Menage-a-Craw Life.” For the week leading up to Fat Tuesday, guests can take home branded hurricane glasses for just $10 with any drink purchase, while iconic Mardi Gras beads and doubloons will be distributed along with bounce-back offers for future visits.

Source: Restaurant News

