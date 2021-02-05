What’s new in 2021 for kitchen cabinets? The experts at French’s Cabinet Gallery, LLC, weigh in with five trends.

#1 Dark Drama

Gone are the days of a stark white kitchen. Add some drama by going with dark countertops and contrasting white or light painted cabinets. Or, opt for light/natural wood tones. Even better, add a combination of both. We have definitely seen a cabinet trend in this direction, and it is absolutely gorgeous!

#2 Wall to Wall Cabinetry

With so many of us eating the majority of our meals at home these days, we are finding ourselves spending much more time in the kitchen. One way to keep your kitchen free of clutter is to add more storage. Wall-to-wall cabinetry provides a home for all of your kitchen gadgets, cooking supplies, cookbooks and more. We say the more cabinets the better!

#3 Clean Lined Cabinets

Another kitchen cabinet trend in 2021 is more contemporary, clean-lined cabinets. At French’s Cabinet Gallery, we offer many frameless contemporary options with finishes ranging from high gloss to matte and everything in between. To achieve a more minimalist look, skip decorative knobs and pulls and use a push-open cabinet or recessed handle.

#4 Appliances in Drawers

Microwaves are moving from above-the-range to tucked away below the counter, typically in an island or non-focal wall. Not only does that leave space above the range open for a decorative hood, but these handy microwave drawers are sure to provide that unexpected “wow” factor. They open from the top, so there is no crouching down to get items in and out – just push the button and the drawer opens and closes itself!

#5 Wonderful Walnut

Rich, warm, walnut wood is a timeless classic. It can be given a fresh new look by combining it with lighter painted cabinets or by using it on a more contemporary door style.

