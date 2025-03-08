BWW Celebrates March Madness with New Sandwiches, Sauces and BOGO Deal

Buffalo Wild Wings, the Official Sports Bar of March Madness®, is releasing a slam-dunk lineup of new menu items and limited-edition sauces just in time for this year’s tournament. Beginning today, fans can enjoy two deliciously savory new sandwiches – the Beer Cheese Cheesesteak and the Chicken Parm Melt – and two bold sauces – Buffalo Bleu and BBQ Ranch – that are sure to score the extra point while watching the tournament.

The Beer Cheese Cheesesteak Sandwich features shaved sirloin steak covered in B-Dubs’ beer cheese and American cheese, savory grilled onions and is topped with green onions on a toasted sub roll. For another twist on a classic, guests can try the Chicken Parm Melt, which pairs crispy, breaded chicken with mozzarella sticks, B-Dubs’ iconic Parmesan Garlic sauce, pepper jack cheese and parmesan cheese piled high on a toasted sub roll with marinara sauce and Italian seasoning.

To add even more flavor to wings, sandwiches and wraps, fans can dip into two tasty new limited-time only sauces: BBQ Ranch and Buffalo Bleu. BBQ Ranch is a creamy combination of ranch dressing and BBQ sauce, while Buffalo Bleu brings a flavorful tang of classic buffalo sauce blended with bleu cheese, cayenne pepper and garlic.

But that’s not all! To tip-off the tournament’s opening weekend, B-Dubs is offering a sweet BOGO March Madness® deal. On Thursday, March 20, guests can buy one, get one free boneless wings for dine-in, takeout or delivery – the perfect option to try Buffalo Wild Wings’ two new sauces.*

And for even more fun, fans can take their National Ranch Day “sauce-ebrations” on March 10 to B-Dubs for a free large ranch with every wing purchase at Buffalo Wild Wings GO, the brand’s takeout and delivery service, available online and in the app with promo code RANCHDAY.**

Source: Inspire Brands

