Buy One, Get On Deals Return At Patterson Park And Sports*Com

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation is bringing back one of its most popular annual promotions with a buy one, get one offer on Individual Yearly and Individual Monthly passes at Patterson Park Community Center and Sports*Com.

The deal runs from Monday, December 15 through January 18 at 5 p.m., giving residents a chance to double up on passes for themselves or as a holiday gift. Passes must be purchased in person at either facility.

More details are available at the department’s website.

