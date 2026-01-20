Business Burglary And Scam Activity Reported In La Vergne

Police in La Vergne are alerting the public after officers and detectives responded to multiple incidents over the weekend, including a business burglary and reports of a scam targeting local storefronts.

According to the La Vergne Police Department, a gas station, Larros Market, was burglarized after suspects rammed a vehicle into the business and removed an ATM. Detectives are actively investigating the case, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 615-793-7744.

Police are also warning residents and business owners about an ongoing scam involving individuals claiming to sell items for a fundraiser. Authorities say the suspects tell potential victims they cannot accept cash and request payment by credit or debit card only. In several reported cases, victims were charged significantly higher amounts than expected, resulting in losses of hundreds of dollars.

In response to these incidents, the La Vergne Police Department says it will increase patrols in affected areas to deter criminal activity, identify suspicious behavior, and improve community safety.

Police also reminded local businesses that if individuals are conducting fundraisers on their property and are asked to leave, officers can respond to assist if contacted.

Authorities encourage the public to remain vigilant, verify fundraisers before donating, closely monitor financial transactions, and report anything suspicious to police.

