Burning Bans Issued in Several Cities Due to Dry Conditions, Extreme Heat

Multiple middle Tennessee cities have issued a mandatory open burning ban due to lack of rain and extreme heat. According to the Murfreesboro Fire Department, A burn ban prohibits knowingly starting an open air fire. The specific conditions that trigger a burn ban can vary depending on the region and its environmental factors, but common reasons include:

Dry Conditions: Extended periods of low precipitation or drought can lead to dry vegetation, making it more susceptible to ignition and rapid fire spread.

High Winds: Strong winds can quickly spread fires, making it challenging to control and contain them. Even a small, controlled burn can escalate into a larger and more dangerous fire under windy conditions.

Low Humidity: Dry air with low humidity levels can contribute to the desiccation of vegetation, making it more susceptible to ignition.

Wildfire Threat: If there is an elevated risk of wildfires in the area, authorities may impose burn bans as a preventive measure to reduce the likelihood of accidental fires that could escalate into major wildfires.

Air Quality Concerns: Burning certain materials can release pollutants into the air, affecting air quality. During periods of poor air quality, burn bans may be enacted to protect public health.

Below are the cities that have issued burn bans until further notice:

Brentwood Fire & Rescue: We have issued a burn ban effective immediately. Due to the hot temperatures, dry weather, and no rain expected until next weekend at the earliest, we will not be issuing any open burning permits. The burn ban will remain in effect until significant rainfall is received.

Lebanon Fire Department: A City Burn Ban has been issued due to the ongoing dry conditions. The ban will remain in effect until conditions are favorable for burning. This ban also includes all recreational burning and bonfires.

Mt. Juliet Fire Department: The Fire Marshal for the Mt. Juliet Fire Department has issued a City burn ban due to ongoing drought conditions. The ban will remain in effect until further notice, which will also include bonfires and other recreational burning. The ban will remain in effect until the area has received adequate rainfall.

Hendersonville Fire Department: There will be no burning allowed inside the city limits of Hendersonville until we have a substantial amount of rainfall. We have not received any substantial rain in quite some time.

Gallatin Fire Department: The City will not issue any burning permits until there is an significant amount of rain. Do not burn or use recreational fire until further notice.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department: Effective immediately, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department’s Fire Marshal Brian Lowe has placed a mandatory ban on burning in the City limits until further notice.

