Burn Ban Issued for City of La Vergne

August 28, 2024 – The City of La Vergne Fire Rescue Department has issued a burn ban for the city, effective immediately.

The burn ban, issued by the fire marshal, is due to overly dry conditions and a heightened need for community protection. The fire marshal’s office uses several different information portals to determine if a burn ban should be put in place, including the NIFC.

The ban covers any open air burning, including leaves or brush, construction debris, fields, campfires, and burn barrels. For more information, visit www.lavergnetn.gov/645/Burn-Ban-Status.

The burn ban will remain in effect until conditions have improved and until there is no longer an elevated risk of out-of-control burning. A public notice will be issued when the burn ban is lifted.

