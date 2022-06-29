The Town of Smyrna Fire Department will be prohibiting outdoor open burning until further notice within the corporate limits of the Town. Outdoor open burning includes residential and construction open burning for the purpose of disposing of vegetation (yard debris). No burning permits will be issued until such time as the ban is lifted.

Recreational fires for the purposes of pleasure, burn pits, campfires or other similar purposes do not require a permit and will be allowed.

The extremely dry conditions make the Town more at risk of intense and fast-spreading fires. Even with the occasional rain, outdoor burning could become difficult to control. The public is strongly encouraged to honor this ban.

For questions concerning outdoor open burning please contact the Bureau of Fire Prevention at 615-459-9735 Ext. 7520.