Burglar Caught on Camera Targeting Murfreesboro Cleaners

May 31, 2024 – Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying the burglar in the video below.

On May 28, 2024, the suspect broke into the A1 Cleaners on Lascassas Pike.

Police say the suspect ripped the sliding glass door off its tracks and took money from the cashier register. An undetermined amount of money was stolen.

If you can help identify this person of interest, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email [email protected].

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

