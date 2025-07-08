Burglar Accused of Causing $50K Damage To House, Assaulting Deputies

July 8, 2025 – Charges were filed against a man accused of breaking into a guest house, causing about $50,000 worth of damage and assaulting three deputies, Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies reported.

Deputies found Sean Elijah Plummer on the second story balcony in an outraged state Monday at the Vaughn Road home, Deputy Danny Saing reported. They ordered Plummer to leave the house but he refused.

“A short time after, Sean reappeared back on the balcony with multiple antique items and started throwing them at us from the second story,” Saing reported.

Saing and Deputy Josh Keaney attempted to arrest Plummer, who resisted.

“During the physical altercation, Sean bit Dep. Keaney in the arm,” Saing reported.

Sgt. Nick Coble reported Plummer threw items from the second story. The deputies were able to take him into custody.

Plummer, 18, Smotherman Court of Murfreesboro was charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism between $10,000 and $60,000, three counts of felony assault on a first responder and resisting arrest.

He was being held on $51,000 bond. A hearing is set Aug. 25 in General Sessions Court.

Deputy Brad Lynn reported the owner estimated the damage at $50,000 throughout the home, including carpet ripped off the floor, broken antiques, a carved wooded chain burned on the stove and glass strewn throughout the home and grounds.

