Burgess Falls State Park Getting New Visitor Center, Aviary

Tennessee State Parks have announced improvements coming to Burgess Falls State Park, including a new Visitor Center and aviary.

Construction will cause the closure of some of the available parking. These closures will be in effect until the project is completed in 2026.

The park currently has 84 parking spaces – 51 in the lower parking lot and 33 in the upper. The upper lot will become a staging ground for construction equipment and supplies. The park already has space limitations on parking, especially on weekends, holidays, or whenever school is on break. Parks officials are aware of the issues but have no way to avoid some necessary steps involved in the construction.

“We always want our visitors to be able to enjoy the park as much as possible, and we can’t wait to see these new features,” said Park Manager Nathaniel Garrison. “We recognize the work may be an inconvenience, and we want to inform everyone fully about the project. We ask for everyone’s understanding while the work is being done.”

Work on the new Visitor Center will also have an impact on several trees on park property close to the road that will need to be removed to make way for underground utilities, new entrance to the Visitor Center, and parking spaces.

The initial phase of the project includes the construction of a new maintenance facility, which is expected to be completed this summer. The maintenance facility will house the park office until the new Visitor Center is complete. The old park office, ranger residence, and old maintenance building will be demolished to make room for the new Visitor Center.

Burgess Falls State Park experiences periods of high visitation. The park reminds visitors not to park on roadsides or in non-designated areas.

Burgess Falls State Park is located in Sparta, TN.

