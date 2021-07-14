Nashville Scene’s Burger Week is back (July 12-18) where local restaurants offer a burger special for $7. Dine-in or carryout, your orders help support Nashville’s restaurant biz in a time when they need it most.

Once you’ve visited the local restaurants, share your photo with the hashtag #SceneBurgerWeek21 to vote for the best burger and win prizes.

Locally, Burger Republic, located at 1500 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro, is participating. They are offering The Jamburger – 100% Certified Angus Beef, Tomato Jam, West Coast Onions, Crispy Fried Tennessee Onions on a locally baked brioche bun.

Find the complete list of participating restaurants here.