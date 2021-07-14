Nashville Scene’s Burger Week is back (July 12-18) where local restaurants offer a burger special for $7. Dine-in or carryout, your orders help support Nashville’s restaurant biz in a time when they need it most.
Once you’ve visited the local restaurants, share your photo with the hashtag #SceneBurgerWeek21 to vote for the best burger and win prizes.
Locally, Burger Republic, located at 1500 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro, is participating. They are offering The Jamburger – 100% Certified Angus Beef, Tomato Jam, West Coast Onions, Crispy Fried Tennessee Onions on a locally baked brioche bun.
Find the complete list of participating restaurants here.
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!