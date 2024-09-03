Burger King Launches New Frozen Pink Lemonade Beverage

Miami – Aug.29, 2024 – After heating up summer with its recently-launched Fiery menu, Burger King is looking to cool things down with the introduction of its newest beverage – Frozen Pink Lemonade. The deliciously refreshing and sweet, yet tart, frozen beverage will be available nationwide for Guests to enjoy starting Aug. 29. And, since this frozen beverage deserves its moment in the sun at one of the most prominent nights in music, the new Frozen Pink Lemonade will serve as the frozen drink of this year’s MTV Video Music Awards(“VMAs”).

“This marks the fifth year in a row that we’ve partnered with Paramount and MTV, and the first time we’re introducing a product inspired by the VMAs – our new Frozen Pink Lemonade,” said Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King NorthAmerica. “We’re excited to be the frozen drink of the VMAs – a drink that’s just as cool and vibrant as the show itself, and I can’t think of a better venue to showcase our new drink for music and BK fans alike.”

To celebrate this dynamic collaboration, BurgerKing will offer the new Frozen Pink Lemonade beverage complimentary to music fans during two upcoming events:

“VMAs”Block Party : On Sunday, Sept. 8, sweet and sour-seekers should head to Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn from 12-5 p.m. ET, for a block party featuring the new Frozen Pink Lemonade beverage. Not only can Guests taste the new drink, but they can adorn themselves in an iridescent Burger King crown and stop by for a Burger King and MTV co-branded giveaway (while supplies last).

: On Sunday, Sept. 8, sweet and sour-seekers should head to Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn from 12-5 p.m. ET, for a block party featuring the new Frozen Pink Lemonade beverage. Not only can Guests taste the new drink, but they can adorn themselves in an iridescent Burger King crown and stop by for a Burger King and MTV co-branded giveaway (while supplies last). “VMAs”: For those attending the “VMAs” on Wednesday, Sept. 11, the new Frozen Pink Lemonade beverage will be available in New York’s UBS Arena. Guests can look for the Frozen Pink Lemonade Pop-Up for a chance to try the refreshing new beverage before heading into the venue to enjoy the show!

In addition, leading up to the “VMAs,” Royal Perks members can enjoy a free small Frozen Pink Lemonade with the purchase of $1 or more in the BK app from Aug. 29 – Sept. 11.

Burger King and MTV have also teamed up to create a captivating 75-second short film inspired by the refreshing and invigorating qualities of the new drink that make it a perfect complement to the high-energy atmosphere of the “VMAs.” Produced by Paramount Brand Studio and featuring multi-platinum Grammy award-winning Dancehall superstar, Sean Paul, and the world renowned artists, Les Twins, the short film will premiere during the live broadcast of the “VMAs” on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

To find your nearest Burger King restaurant or learn more about the FrozenPink Lemonade beverage, please visit www.bk.com.

Source: Burger King

