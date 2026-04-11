Burger King Hiring up to 60,000 Team Members Across U.S. Restaurants

Burger King® has launched a nationwide hiring search, aiming to bring up to 60,000 new Team Members – from entry level roles to management positions – on board to rule its nearly 6,500 restaurants across the U.S. The push comes on the heels of one of the brand’s most transformative periods in years, marked by modernized restaurants, improved operations, and initiatives that put Guests at the forefront. These efforts are driving more Guests to BK restaurants across the country, driving an immediate need for people with a passion for friendliness and hospitality to serve them.

To learn more or apply for open positions, visit careers.BK.com .

A job at a Burger King® restaurant can be a launchpad to a lifelong career. The brand has long been one of America’s largest employers in quick service, with millions of Americans having worn the uniform over the brand’s 70+ year history. Working at a Burger King® restaurant builds real, transferable skills, from customer service and communication to team leadership, problem-solving, and restaurant operations. What starts as a first job becomes the foundation for something much bigger – often leading to management positions and in some cases, Franchise ownership.

“Burger King® has been part of my family for as long as I can remember – I even got my own start as a Guest Ambassador, serving Guests in the dining room. I grew up watching Team Members turn jobs into decades-long careers, and carrying on that legacy is something I take seriously as a Franchisee. When we bring on new Team Members, we’re not just filling roles, we’re potentially changing the course of someone’s life. Most of my above-restaurant leadership team started as Team Members themselves, and we wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Nicole Dreier, Burger King Franchisee, 45 restaurants.

“We’ve done the important work of strengthening our operations, modernizing our restaurants, and listening to our Guests, and it’s paying off,” said Tom Curtis, President, Burger King U.S. & Canada. “Now we need great people to help us keep that momentum going – people who are passionate, hardworking, and genuinely friendly. A warm welcome goes a long way, and the Team Members who bring that energy every day are at the heart of what makes the Burger King experience special.”

The majority of the brand’s U.S. restaurants are owned and operated by independent Franchisees, many of them family-owned businesses that have been pillars of their communities for decades. This hiring push reflects not just the strength of the Burger King® brand, but the collective investment of its franchise community in the people they serve alongside every day.

The announcement builds a series of brand milestones that have repositioned Burger King® restaurants as a destination for both Guests and employees alike. Earlier this year, the brand elevated its iconic flame-grilled Whopper® for the first time in nearly a decade – a change driven directly by Guest feedback. Most recently, Burger King launched “There’s A New King And It’s You,” a campaign that places the crown on its Guests, celebrating the community that has helped shape the brand’s turnaround.

Now, the Burger King® brand is extending that same spirit of recognition to the people on the other side of the counter.

To learn more or apply for open positions, visit careers.BK.com.

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