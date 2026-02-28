Burger King Elevates Its Most Iconic Product, The Whopper!

Burger King is letting Guest feedback impact the future of the brand – as proven with the recent initiative inviting Guests to call or text President Tom Curtis. Guests have already helped shape operations, restaurant image and the overall BK experience and now, they’ve inspired changes to the iconic, flame-grilled Whopper sandwich – the first in nearly 10 years.

The higher-quality Whopper experience includes a more premium, better tasting bun, served in a box to ensure it makes it to Guests exactly the way it left the kitchen. Stacked tall with freshly cut onions and tomatoes, crisp lettuce, tangy pickles, and better tasting mayo, every Whopper is crafted to deliver the flame-grilled flavor Guests expect – now elevated from the first bite to the last.

These updates have refined the Whopper without changing what Guests love most. Still served with more than a quarter-pound of 100% flame-grilled beef and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, the Whopper now delivers an even higher-quality experience from bun to toppings to packaging, for the perfect bite, every time.

Guests nationwide are invited to try the Whopper. For more information, to become a Royal Perks member, or to find your nearest restaurant, visit BK.com or download the app. Be sure to follow @BurgerKing on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok for the latest menu updates and more.

Source: Restaurant News

