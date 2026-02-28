Saturday, February 28, 2026
No menu items!
Home Eat & Drink Burger King Elevates Its Most Iconic Product, The Whopper!

Burger King Elevates Its Most Iconic Product, The Whopper!

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
40
Burger King Elevates Its Most Iconic Product, The Whopper!
Burger King Elevates Its Most Iconic Product, The Whopper!

Burger King is letting Guest feedback impact the future of the brand – as proven with the recent initiative inviting Guests to call or text President Tom Curtis. Guests have already helped shape operations, restaurant image and the overall BK experience and now, they’ve inspired changes to the iconic, flame-grilled Whopper sandwich – the first in nearly 10 years.

The higher-quality Whopper experience includes a more premium, better tasting bun, served in a box to ensure it makes it to Guests exactly the way it left the kitchen. Stacked tall with freshly cut onions and tomatoes, crisp lettuce, tangy pickles, and better tasting mayo, every Whopper is crafted to deliver the flame-grilled flavor Guests expect – now elevated from the first bite to the last.

These updates have refined the Whopper without changing what Guests love most. Still served with more than a quarter-pound of 100% flame-grilled beef and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives, the Whopper now delivers an even higher-quality experience from bun to toppings to packaging, for the perfect bite, every time.

Guests nationwide are invited to try the Whopper. For more information, to become a Royal Perks member, or to find your nearest restaurant, visit BK.com or download the app. Be sure to follow @BurgerKing on InstagramFacebookX and TikTok for the latest menu updates and more.

Source: Restaurant News

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×