Burger King Drops New Summer Menu With Jalapeño Whopper

Burger King is launching three new limited-time items for summer 2026, including a spicy Guest-inspired Whopper, a frozen creamsicle treat, and a patriotic cookie dessert. All items hit restaurants nationwide on June 2. More Eat & Drink News

What’s New on Burger King’s Summer 2026 Menu?

Burger King’s summer lineup brings three new additions alongside two returning fan favorites. The new items span savory, frozen, and dessert categories, giving guests a range of options through the season.

What Is the Loaded Jalapeño Whopper?

The Loaded Jalapeño Whopper is the latest creation from Burger King’s “Whopper By You” guest-inspired platform. It features 4.4 oz of 100% flame-grilled beef topped with both crispy and pickled jalapeños, creamy jalapeño sauce, lettuce, tomato, and American cheese.

What Is the Orange Dreamsicle Freezee King?

The Orange Dreamsicle Freezee King is part of Burger King’s new Freezee King frozen beverage line. It features a frozen orange base topped with orange cream cold foam and sprinkles, built around that classic creamsicle flavor profile.

What Is the Firecracker Cookie Pie?

The Firecracker Cookie Pie is a chilled dessert that layers velvety cream over a crisp sugar cookie crust, finished with red, white, and blue star-shaped sprinkles — a nod to America’s 250th birthday celebration.

Which Fan-Favorite Items Are Staying on the Menu?

Two limited-time items from earlier this year are sticking around for summer:

Bacon Swiss BBQ Whopper — a flame-grilled quarter-pound beef patty with Swiss cheese, pickle chips, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and creamy BBQ sauce

Cheddar Ranch Tots — crispy tots stuffed with melty cheddar, fluffy potatoes, and ranch seasoning

How Can Guests Submit Their Own Whopper Creation?

Burger King’s “Whopper By You” platform lets guests submit their own Whopper build ideas for a chance to see it featured on the menu. Submissions can be made at BK.com/WBY.

Where Can You Find Burger King’s Summer Menu?

All new summer menu items are available now at Burger King restaurants nationwide. Visit www.bk.com or download the app to find the nearest location, join Royal Perks, and explore the full menu. Follow Burger King on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok for updates.

Source: Burger King

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