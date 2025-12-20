Bunnie XO Brings Live Podcast to TPAC

Bunnie Xo, the wife of country artist Jelly Roll, announced a live podcast event at TPAC on February 22, 8 pm in the Polk Theater. Tickets are on sale now here.

Part of the Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic tour, it will support her memoir. The event is described as “This is not a traditional book tour — it’s a high-energy night of raw storytelling, sharp humor, audience interaction, and powerful reflection that takes fans through the chapters that shaped her life.”

Bunnie DeFord is the owner of Dumb Blonde Productions, a podcast host, a model, and a YouTube/TikTok sensation.

Dumb Blonde Podcast is a top-ranking show that shines a light on all walks of life. She has sat down with Maury Povich, Dolly Parton, Bon Jovi, Wiz Khalifa, MGK, Miranda Lambert, and that’s just to name a few. It’s not only found on all streaming platforms but can also be seen as a visual show on YouTube. Bunnie is the sole host and owner of the show that digs deep into her guests’ pasts, discusses current issues, and isn’t afraid to ask the tough questions.

