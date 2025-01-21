Build, Race, Win: Smyrna Parks Hosts Cardboard Sled Competition

Smyrna Parks and Rec is hosting the Cardboard Classic on January 25th.

The Cardboard Classic is a competition to see who has the most creative and fastest cardboard sled.

The competition offers three different age divisions (12 and under, 13-18 & 19+).

Design and bring your own sled to enter to win in the following categories:

Most Creative, Fastest, or Both.

Wax will be provided.

Come ready to have some winter fun with s’more making onsite. Rules and Regulations posted on: Smyrna Parks Facebook Page and SOAC Facebook Page.

EVENT DETAILS:

Cardboard Classic

January 25, 10:30am – 2pm

Location: Pioneer Park, 203 Pioneer Dr. Time: 10:00AM – 2:00PM

Cost: No Cost

Registration preferred through Community Pass, which you can access here. Walk-Up registrations are Welcome!

Contact [email protected] for more information

