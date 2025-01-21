Build, Race, Win: Smyrna Parks Hosts Cardboard Sled Competition

Smyrna Parks and Rec is hosting the Cardboard Classic on January 25th.
The Cardboard Classic is a competition to see who has the most creative and fastest cardboard sled.
The competition offers three different age divisions (12 and under, 13-18 & 19+).
Design and bring your own sled to enter to win in the following categories:
Most Creative, Fastest, or Both.
Wax will be provided.
Come ready to have some winter fun with s’more making onsite. Rules and Regulations posted on: Smyrna Parks Facebook Page and SOAC Facebook Page.
EVENT DETAILS:
Cardboard Classic
January 25, 10:30am – 2pm
Location: Pioneer Park, 203 Pioneer Dr. Time: 10:00AM – 2:00PM
Cost: No Cost
Registration preferred through Community Pass, which you can access here. Walk-Up registrations are Welcome!
Contact [email protected] for more information
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!