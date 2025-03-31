Buffalo Wild Wings Tips Off April with New “Month of Free” Deals

Buffalo Wild Wings is not foolin’ around this April with the launch of Month of Free: four weeks packed with irresistible deals for both new and existing rewards members. From wings to burgers and even dessert, fans can enjoy a whole month of free perks that will make this April one to remember. Members can also score these deals retroactively when signing up at any point in the month.

Month of Free Offers:

Starting March 31: Fans can sink their teeth into a free burger with a $15 minimum spend or enjoy free delivery on orders of $30 or more. Perfect deal to score during Final Four Weekend.

Starting April 7: Enjoy 10 free Boneless Wings with a $20 purchase.

Starting April 9: Earn 6 free Boneless Wings with a $15 purchase. Available in any of B-Dubs’ 26 sauces and seasonings, they’re the perfect addition to any meal, whether dining in or ordering for delivery.

Starting April 14: Spend $15 and get a free sandwich including the craveable new Beer Cheese Cheesesteak Sandwich or Chicken Parm Melt that will take your taste buds on a tantalizing journey.

Starting April 21: Ending on the sweetest note, guests will receive a free dessert with a $10 purchase.

Joining Buffalo Wild Wings Rewards is easy, and it’s the only way to score all these incredible deals. Not only can guests take advantage of the Month of Free promotion, but they’ll also earn points with every purchase. Not a member? No problem! Anyone who signs up for rewards during the month of April will retroactively receive the offers to enjoy tasty deals all month long.

*T&Cs: Month of Free deals are only available to new or existing reward members. Any member who signs up during the month will retroactively get the offers from previous weeks loaded into their account. Each offer can only be used once and offers do not stack. All offers end April 30. TM & © 2025 Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

