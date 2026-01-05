Buffalo Wild Wings Starts New Year with “Month of Free” Deals

Buffalo Wild Wings kicks off 2026 with its Month of Free promotion, offering rewards members exclusive deals on wings, burgers, sandwiches, and appetizers throughout January. Running from January 5 through February 2, the month-long campaign provides both new and existing Buffalo Wild Wings Rewards members access to weekly free food offers designed to deliver value during the post-holiday season.

Weekly Free Food Offers Available Throughout January

The Month of Free promotion features five distinct offers released on specific dates throughout January:

Starting Jan. 5: Score 10 free Boneless Wings or a free burger with a $15 purchase to satisfy New Year cravings.

Starting Jan. 12: Enjoy free delivery on orders of $30 or more, perfect for game days and cozy nights in.

Starting Jan. 14: Earn 6 free wings with a $20 purchase, available in any of B-Dubs’ 26 sauces and seasonings.

Starting Jan. 19: Spend $15 and get a free sandwich, packed with bold flavors to keep January exciting.

Starting Jan. 26: Finish the month strong with a free appetizer when spending $10.

Rewards Program Benefits and Blazin’ Status Perks

Buffalo Wild Wings Rewards membership grants access to all Month of Free promotions while allowing members to accumulate points on every purchase. According to Tristan Meline, Brand President at Buffalo Wild Wings, the promotion delivers tangible value to loyal customers and new members alike throughout January.

Members holding Blazin’ Status, the program’s premium tier, qualify for an additional exclusive offer during the promotional period. The campaign also includes a limited-edition merchandise release available exclusively to rewards program participants.

New Member Registration and Retroactive Offer Access

Customers can join Buffalo Wild Wings Rewards at any point during January and receive retroactive access to all previous weekly offers from the month. This policy ensures that members who sign up mid-January can still redeem earlier promotions, maximizing the value of their membership throughout the entire Month of Free campaign period.

Source: Inspire Brands

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email