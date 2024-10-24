Buffalo Wild Wings Spices Up Menu with Maple Chipotle and Cajun Sauces

The spice is right with Buffalo Wild Wings’ two new Maple Chipotle and Cajun sauces. Available now for a limited time, these delectable additions can be enjoyed on wings, tenders, sandwiches and wraps at Buffalo Wild Wings sports bars and GO locations nationwide.

Maple Chipotle and Cajun bring a burst of rich, vibrant flavors to Buffalo Wild Wings’ collection of 26 signature sauces and dry rubs. Maple Chipotle combines rich maple sweetness with a mild, smoky chipotle heat for an irresistible flavor. For an extra kick, try the new Cajun Sauce’s rich blend of Cajun spices balanced with spicy and tangy pepper sauce.

“We want to give our guests flavor combinations that are both unique and highly craveable,” said Tristan Meline, Chief Marketing Officer at Buffalo Wild Wings. “With our new Maple Chipotle and Cajun sauces, we are continuing to deliver exceptional flavor varieties our fans know and love at B-Dubs.”

Sauces aren’t the only thing heating up the menu! Buffalo Wild Wings GO now offers 20 boneless wings and a large fry for only $16.99. Plus, anyone who wants a great dine-in value at the sports bar can savor the Pick 6 for $19.99 deal with two entrees, two sides and two drinks for under $20. Fans can try the new Maple Chipotle and Cajun Sauce – or their own favorite sauce or dry rub – with any of these deals.

To find the closest B-Dubs location to you, visit the Buffalo Wild Wings website at https://www.buffalowildwings.com/locations/. Or, if you’re looking for take-out, menu items featuring the new Maple Chipotle and Cajun Sauces can also be ordered for delivery or pick-up to elevate any day or night at https://www.buffalowildwings.com/menu

Source: Buffalo Wild Wings

