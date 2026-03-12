Buffalo Wild Wings Pick 6 Meal for Two Returns for March Madness 2026

Buffalo Wild Wings is celebrating March Madness 2026 with the Pick 6 Meal for Two, a shareable deal starting at $19.99 that pairs two entrees, two sides and two drinks into one game-day spread. The Official Sports Bar of March Madness has also brought in comedian and podcast host Hannah Berner to front a new ad campaign alongside the brand’s mascot, Hank the Buffalo, with TV spots and social videos running throughout the tournament.

What Is Included in the Pick 6 Meal for Two?

The Pick 6 Meal for Two starts at $19.99 and includes two entrees, two sides and two drinks. Guests can mix and match from the following options:

Entrees:

10 Boneless Wings

3 Crispy Chicken Dippers

All-American Cheeseburger

Sides:

Fries

Tots

Wedges

Upgrade options are also available for guests who want to customize further.

Who Is Hannah Berner and Why Did Buffalo Wild Wings Pick Her?

Hannah Berner is a comedian, podcast host, author and former college athlete who has partnered with Buffalo Wild Wings for a series of playful ads debuting during March Madness 2026. In the hero spot, Berner and Hank the Buffalo sit surrounded by a Pick 6 spread while Hank turns the meal into an impromptu podcast recording. When Hannah realizes the setup might actually be a podcast, Hank confirms and suggests they “get vulnerable,” only to clarify he means about the food, not her personal life.

“I had so much fun hanging with Hank over a Pick 6,” said Hannah Berner. “Wings, tots, cheeseburgers…you name it. It’s basically the perfect March Madness relationship: food, laughs and me cheering because you know…ball is life.”

“Watching March Madness is all about friends, food and little friendly rivalry,” said Tristan Meline, Brand President at Buffalo Wild Wings. “Our Pick 6 Meal for Two with two entrees, two sides and two drinks makes it easy for everyone to share the fun. This year, B-Dubs has teamed up with comedian Hannah Berner, channeling her signature unfiltered commentary and witty hot takes that turns every bite into a highlight reel moment.”

Can You Order the Pick 6 Meal for Takeout or Delivery?

The Pick 6 Meal for Two is available at participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations nationwide for dine-in and takeout. Delivery availability may vary by location, so check with your local B-Dubs for details.

What New Menu Items Does Buffalo Wild Wings Have for March Madness 2026?

Buffalo Wild Wings has rolled out several new items alongside the Pick 6 Meal for the 2026 tournament season:

King’s Hawaiian Cheeseburger Sliders — hand-smashed beef patties with melty cheese and Golden Fire sauce on King’s Hawaiian slider buns, served with tangy ranch dressing; available solo or as part of the Ultimate Sampler

Boozy Dunkin’ Cold Brew — Dunkin’ Cold Brew mixed with Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlua, Baileys Irish Cream and vanilla, topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and Dunkin’ sprinkles

The Kickin’ Chicken Sandwich — seasoned with Chipotle BBQ dry rub, topped with Pepper Jack cheese, chile-lime slaw, pickled hot peppers and house-made bacon aioli; available exclusively at participating sports bar locations

What New Sauces Are Available at Buffalo Wild Wings?

B-Dubs has added three sauces to the lineup for March Madness 2026:

Limited-Time Sweet Chili Crisp Sauce — a blend of heat and sweetness with fiery chiles, garlic and crispy onions finished with honey

Lemon Pepper Sauce — a revamped recipe with more lemon zing, refined pepper and punchier flavor

Lemon Pepper Hot Sauce Mashup — a combination of Original Buffalo Sauce and Lemon Pepper dry rub

To find the nearest Buffalo Wild Wings sports bar, visit buffalowildwings.com/locations/.

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email