Buffalo Wild Wings Offers Free Wings for 2026 Big Game Season

Buffalo Wild Wings returns for the eighth consecutive year with its signature “Free Wings for America” promotion, offering football fans two distinct opportunities to claim complimentary wings during the 2026 Big Game season. The nation’s largest sports bar chain has structured the giveaway to reward both advance planning and potential overtime drama when the championship game kicks off Sunday, February 8 in San Francisco.

Pre-Order Path Provides Guaranteed Free Wings Through Strategic Planning

Guests who organize their game day orders in advance can secure six free wings through Buffalo Wild Wings’ pre-order program running February 2-7. The promotion requires Blazin’ Rewards membership enrollment and a minimum $25 pre-tax purchase for pickup on game day. Participants receive their complimentary wing voucher—valid for either boneless or traditional preparation—redeemable during future visits through March 10. This structured approach allows fans to guarantee their free wings regardless of game outcome while ensuring their game day meal arrives ready for kickoff.

Overtime Scenario Triggers Nationwide Wings Giveaway

Buffalo Wild Wings maintains its tradition of celebrating extended football action by offering free wings if regulation play ends in a tie. Should the February 8 championship require overtime periods, the promotion activates Monday, February 23 from 2-5 p.m. local time at participating locations. The three-hour redemption window accommodates both dine-in guests and in-person takeout orders, with customers selecting six boneless or traditional wings at no charge. This marks the eighth year Buffalo Wild Wings has incentivized overtime football with complimentary menu items.

Participation Requirements and Redemption Guidelines

The pre-order promotion requires customers to establish or access existing Blazin’ Rewards accounts through the Buffalo Wild Wings digital platform. Orders placed February 2-7 with minimum $25 food purchases qualify for the six-wing voucher distributed at game day pickup. The overtime-dependent offer operates without advance registration but restricts redemption to the specified three-hour window on February 23. Both promotions exclude delivery orders and apply only at participating Buffalo Wild Wings and Buffalo Wild Wings GO locations. Guests should verify local participation status at BuffaloWildWings.com before planning redemption visits.

