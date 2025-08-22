Buffalo Wild Wings Brings Back The Pick 6 Starting At $19.99

Buffalo Wild Wings fans, get ready: Pick 6 starting at $19.99 is back beginning today. This deal makes it easy to enjoy your favorite menu items at a can’t-miss price.

Starting at $19.99, guests can pick two entrees, two sides, and two fountain drinks. Entree options include 10 Boneless Wings, the All-American Cheeseburger, or 3 Crispy Chicken Dippers, paired with fan-favorite Fries, Tots, or Wedges. Want to upgrade? Swap in a Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich or Beer Cheese Cheesesteak for just $3 more – or 10 Traditional Wings, a Triple-Bacon Cheeseburger, or a Honey BBQ Chicken Salad for an additional $5.

Our newest addition to the Pick 6 menu: Spicy Chicken Dippers. Tender, all-white meat chicken marinated with our very own Desert Heat dry rub and coated in a crispy, crunchy breading that is loaded with three different types of peppers. Served with the all-new B-Dubs Dip – a creamy, tangy sauce – these crispy, craveable dippers bring the perfect amount of heat.

Buffalo Wild Wings is teaming up with actress and comedian Heidi Gardner and rapper, actor, and comedian Dave Burd – best known as Lil Dicky – for a series of fun, lighthearted TV spots featuring themselves and the one-and-only winged buffalo mascot, Hank.

In his ad, Burd and Hank craft rhymes, harmonies, and melodies about the deal. “I’ve been going to B-Dubs with friends for years, so this partnership feels legit – like, it’s right up my alley,” said Burd. “When I’m there to hang out or watch a game, I’ll definitely be splitting my favorite B-Dubs Pick 6 staples. Spicy Chicken Dippers and an Eagles win? That’s a great day.”

Gardner stars in her spot imagining a future with Hank and six kids (in honor of Pick 6, of course), and another reacting to the unbelievable value of the deal. “I’ve always loved coming to B-Dubs to hang out, especially after a long day of filming. I’m so excited about the Pick 6 deal and Spicy Chicken Dippers – Hank and I won’t even have to argue over what we get to split on our next date night,” says Gardner.

Both Burd and Gardner will star in additional ad spots and social videos throughout the fall.

Pick 6 starting at $19.99 is available nationwide at participating Buffalo Wild Wings for dine-in. To find the closest B-Dubs sports bar near you, visit the Buffalo Wild Wings website at buffalowildwings.com/locations/.

Source: Inspire Brands

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email