Buffalo Wild Wings Brings Back Free Wings for America Offer

You read that right. Football fans can rest assured that Buffalo Wild Wings is bringing back its iconic overtime deal for the seventh consecutive year. When the thrilling Big Game went into overtime in 2024, fans across the nation were able to celebrate with free wings. After making good on its promise last year, Buffalo Wild Wings is daring to once again put a wager on the line — if the Big Game goes to OT, B-Dubs is ready to do it again: free wings.

Here’s how it works: If the game on February 9 in New Orleans is tied after regulation play and goes into overtime, everyone in the U.S. can redeem six free boneless or traditional wings at Buffalo Wild Wings on Monday, February 24, from 2-5 p.m. local time. The offer is available for dine-in and in-person takeout only.*

As America’s largest sports bar, the biggest football game is also a very busy day at Buffalo Wild Wings. For all the fixings for the Big Game, fans can dine in or order B-Dubs takeout to enjoy classic football-watching menu items like wings, burgers, appetizers, drinks, and more at BWW locations across the nation. For more information or to find your local sports bar, please visit BuffaloWildWings.com.

Source: Buffalo Wild Wings

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email