Buffalo Wild Wings and T-Pain Drop Valentine’s Day Love Album

Buffalo Wild Wings and T-Pain team up for a Valentine’s Day 2026 collaboration centered on the release of “Let’s Go Buffalo Wild (A Pick 6 Love Song).” The new single from the GRAMMY Award-winning artist celebrates the chain’s Pick 6 Meal for Two starting at $19.99 at participating locations nationwide.

What Is the Buffalo Wild Wings and T-Pain Valentine’s Day Collaboration?

Buffalo Wild Wings has partnered with T-Pain to release a limited-edition six-track love album called Table for Two (The Pick 6 Love Song Album). The lead single features T-Pain’s signature vocals and is accompanied by a full music video starring T-Pain alongside Buffalo Wild Wings’ mascot, Hank. Fans can watch the complete music video here.

The album also includes five original mixed-genre songs written and performed by Beck Bennett as Hank with compositions by Gabe Noel. Each song is available digitally across platforms, including Buffalo Wild Wings’ Spotify page and as a TikTok original audio playlist. A limited run of collectible sauce-filled vinyl records is available for purchase at buffalowildwingsrewardsshop.com.

What Is Included in the Pick 6 Meal for Two?

The Pick 6 Meal for Two starts at $19.99 and includes two entrées, two sides, and two Pepsi Zero Sugar fountain drinks. Entrée choices include 10 Boneless Wings, the All-American Cheeseburger, or 3 Crispy Chicken Dippers, paired with sides like Fries, Tots, or Wedges.

Guests can upgrade by swapping in a Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich or Beer Cheese Cheesesteak for $3 more, or go premium with 10 Traditional Wings, a Triple-Bacon Cheeseburger, or a Honey BBQ Chicken Salad for an additional $5.

How to Order the Pick 6 Meal for Two

The Pick 6 Meal for Two is available nationwide at participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations for dine-in, takeout, or delivery. Orders can be placed through the Buffalo Wild Wings website and app. To find the nearest B-Dubs sports bar, visit buffalowildwings.com/locations.

Source: Inspire Brands

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email