Is your child in the right car seat? You can find out at the BuckleUp Boro Child Safety Seat Checkpoint on Friday, July 9.

The checkpoint will take place in the front parking lot of the Murfreesboro Police Department headquarters building located at 1004 N. Highland Ave. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Nationwide, eight out of 10 child safety seats are installed improperly.

For additional information, contact Sgt. Amy Denton at 629-201-5580 or email [email protected]